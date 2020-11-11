Dorothy E. Errichetti
October 9, 1919 - October 27, 2020
Goshen, NY
Dorothy Elizabeth (Betty) Errichetti, of Warwick, NY passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Valley View Center for Nursing Care and Rehabilitation in Goshen, NY. She was 101 years old. Daughter of the late Dorothy Titus and Robert S. Finley, she was born on October 9, 1919 in Little Britain, New Windsor, NY.
Betty was retired from bookkeeping with Lake View Meats & Provisions in New York, New York.
She is survived by her nephew, Dennis Denaxas of Central Valley, NY; nieces, Elizabeth Finley Frasier of Alpena, MI and Jeanne Service of Florence, TX; nephew, Anthony Saturno of Montgomery, NY; nephews, John Saturno and Bill Saturno of Washingtonville, NY, Carl Saturno and several great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her first husband, Thompson Koenig; her second husband, Joseph Errichetti; and her brother, Robert A. Finley.
Over her many years, Betty was active in the Blooming Grove United Church of Christ and volunteered at the country store in the church, along with several organizations in Blooming Grove, NY.
A Graveside Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Little Britain Cemetery in Rock Tavern, NY.
