1/1
Dorothy E. Errichetti
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy E. Errichetti
October 9, 1919 - October 27, 2020
Goshen, NY
Dorothy Elizabeth (Betty) Errichetti, of Warwick, NY passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Valley View Center for Nursing Care and Rehabilitation in Goshen, NY. She was 101 years old. Daughter of the late Dorothy Titus and Robert S. Finley, she was born on October 9, 1919 in Little Britain, New Windsor, NY.
Betty was retired from bookkeeping with Lake View Meats & Provisions in New York, New York.
She is survived by her nephew, Dennis Denaxas of Central Valley, NY; nieces, Elizabeth Finley Frasier of Alpena, MI and Jeanne Service of Florence, TX; nephew, Anthony Saturno of Montgomery, NY; nephews, John Saturno and Bill Saturno of Washingtonville, NY, Carl Saturno and several great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her first husband, Thompson Koenig; her second husband, Joseph Errichetti; and her brother, Robert A. Finley.
Over her many years, Betty was active in the Blooming Grove United Church of Christ and volunteered at the country store in the church, along with several organizations in Blooming Grove, NY.
A Graveside Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Little Britain Cemetery in Rock Tavern, NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Little Britain Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved