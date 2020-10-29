1/
Dorothy E. Olson
1949 - 2020

Dorothy E. Olson
May 25, 1949 - October 26, 2020
Chester, NY
Dorothy E. Olson of Chester, NY passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. Anthony's Hospital in Warwick, NY. She was 71 years old. The daughter of Dorothy E. Whitworth and Jose Falu Seda, she was born on May 25, 1949.
Dorothy was the owner of Litson Home Care of Monroe, NY. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Monroe, where she was a longtime choir member.
She is survived by her husband, Paul at home in Chester, NY; her sons, Daniel Olson of Florida, Steven Olson, and his wife, Jessica, also of Florida; and by her daughter, Carol Robertson and her husband, Scott of NY. Dorothy is also survived by her sisters: Dolores Miclo of Suffern, NY; Louisa Little of Greenwood Lake, NY; and Cecilia Hammond of Warwick, NY; in addition to five grandchildren: Tanya, Samantha, Tyler, Braxton, and Autumn; and by several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to Noon on Saturday, October 31 at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Service will take place at 12:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Monroe, 142 Stage Road, Monroe, NY; followed by interment in Seamanville Cemetery, Monroe, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Monroe, 142 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
OCT
31
Funeral service
12:30 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Monroe
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
117 Maple Ave
Monroe, NY 10950
(845) 782-8185
