Dorothy Edith Wilson
September 17, 2020
McCormick, SC - Formerly of Sullivan Co., NY
Dorothy Edith Wilson passed away peacefully on September 17, 2020 at home. She was the sixth of ten children born to Robert Harold Wilson and Lillian Stratton Wilson.
She was predeceased by her parents; brothers: James Wilson, John Wilson, Richard Wilson and Royal "Butch" Wilson, and sisters, Argie Gilbert, Roberta "Bobbie" Smith, and Georgia Louisidas. She was also predeceased by her loving life partner, Ed Moore. She is survived by her sisters, Virginia Orseck (Gerry) of Spartanburg, SC, and Dianne Neiderman (Andrew) of Palm Springs, CA; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Wilson of South Fallsburg, NY, Dorothy Wilson of South Fallsburg, NY, and Jan Lewis of Seven Lakes, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews who will sadly miss her. The family is especially grateful to our cousin Robin Stine, who lovingly cared for her during her recent illness.
Dottie graduated from Fallsburg High School in 1953 and was a lifelong banker, starting her career at South Fallsburg National Bank and continuing at Marine Midland Bank and Palm Beach National Bank where she enjoyed being a personal banker for many of the rich and famous. We would ask those of you who remember our Dot to raise a glass of wine and smile in her memory.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, September 28 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Road 52, Woodbourne, NY, followed by interment at Rock Ridge Cemetery, Monticello, NY.
Social distancing guidelines set for by the State of New York will be followed, masks must be worn at all times.
The family would ask you to consider donations to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 55, Woodbourne, NY 12788.
