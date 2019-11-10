|
|
Dorothy Evelyn (nee Vanderbilt) Forni-Rusch
June 30, 1925 - November 8, 2019
MIddletown, NY
Dorothy Evelyn (nee Vanderbilt) Forni-Rusch, 94 of Middletown, NY, a former resident of Nanuet, NY and Bloomingburg, NY, passed away on Friday, November 8 in Middletown, NY.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 13 in St. Anthony's Parish Church with Rev. Joseph Komonchak officiating. Burial will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12 at Joseph W. Sorce Funeral Home, West Nyack, NY.
Born in Nyack, NY on June 30, 1925, Dorothy was the eldest of the three children of Ralph Cornel and Evelyn May Vanderbilt. She was a descendant of Jans Artsen Vanderbilt, one of the early Dutch settlers who came from Holland to what is now Staten Island in the late 1600s. Her ancestors settled in the Clarkstown area of Rockland County in the early 1700s.
Dorothy is survived by her siblings, Mark (Sheila) Vanderbilt of Palm City, FL, and Barbara (Robert) Prindle of Columbus, OH; her son, John Forni and her much-loved daughter-in-law Virginia Komonchak Forni of Bloomingburg, NY; her daughter, Sr. Jane Forni, SSND of Towson, MD; her grandchildren, John (Peyton) Forni of Aurora, CO, Peter Forni of Centennial, CO, and Suzanne (Ramon) Gonzalez of Slate Hill, NY; her great-grandchildren, Ava Jane Forni of Aurora, CO and Ella Marie Gonzalez of Slate Hill, NY, and numerous nieces and nephews.
As a child and young woman, Dorothy lived in various locations in Nyack and Upper Nyack, graduating from Upper Nyack School in 1938 and Nyack High School in 1942. In keeping with the changes in women's roles that began during World War II, after graduation Dorothy worked in Shea's Drug Store in Nyack. She also began a lifetime commitment to community service, logging more than 1000 hours at the USO in Nyack helping to see to the needs of servicemen away from home. After the war, she was secretary to the Business Agent of the Local 29 Labor Union.
In 1946, she married John C. Forni and moved to his home in Nanuet. They remained in Nanuet until 1980, when they moved to Bloomingburg, NY to be near their beloved grandchildren. They became 'snow birds' in 1972, spending part of the year in Florida until 1991, when John passed away. Dorothy was a permanent Florida resident until 2017 when she moved to Middletown to be closer to her family. In 1995, she married Ted Rusch of Nanuet. He passed away in 2007.
Dorothy was a forerunner of the modern super woman. In the 1950s, in addition to raising two children and caring for a husband and a home, she began a more than 20 year career with John Forni Construction Company, first as secretary, later as office manager and eventually as Secretary-Treasurer of the corporation. She retired in 1972.
Active in the community, she taught Sunday School for Trinity Presbyterian Church in Nanuet and served at various times as president of the Highview School PTA, Nanuet High School PTA, Nanuet PTA Council, Nanuet Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, General Committee Guilds of Good Samaritan Hospital and the Central Guild of Good Samaritan Hospital. She was a life member of the New York State Congress of PTA and the Nanuet Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the Rockland Historical Society.
Dorothy was an avid and skilled tennis player and an accomplished artist, painting in both watercolor and acrylic. She also enjoyed playing cards, spending time at the Jersey shore and entertaining and socializing with family and her many friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph W. Sorce Funeral Home, Inc., 728 West Nyack Road, West Nyack, NY 10994 845-358-4433 or www.sorcefuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019