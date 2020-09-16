Dorothy F. Werley
October 27, 1931 - August 14, 2020
North Port, FL
Dorothy F. Werley passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020 at her residence in the Gardens of North Port, Florida after a short illness. Her loving sister, Pauline Priest at her side. Dorothy was born in Middletown, NY on October 27, 1931.
She was predeceased by her mother, Lydia Werley (nee Ruckert); her father, Dill H.Werley Sr.; and her older brother, Dill H. Werley Jr.
Dorothy was a longtime employee of Bell Telephone, retiring decades ago to live in the home she was born in on Houston Avenue. She was a lifelong and active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Middletown. The final year of her life she spent at the assisted living facility in North Port, Florida, only two doors down from her older sister. They were known as "The Sisters" and enjoyed all the activities together.
Dorothy never married, but she is survived by nieces, Debra Carr (Joe) of North Port, FL, Rhonda Sowden (Paul) of Attleboro, MA, and Donna VanDunk of Middletown, NY; and nephews, Paul Priest (Vicki) of Bloomingburg, NY and David Priest (Chris) of Fair Oaks. NY. Along with many grand nieces and nephews and several great-grand nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at the first Presbyterian Church on Sunday, September 20th during their Sunday service. Interment will be in the family plot at the Wallkill Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Dorothy's name to your local animal shelter. Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida were in charge of arrangements.
A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfunneralhome.com