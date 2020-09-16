1/
Dorothy F. Werley
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy F. Werley
October 27, 1931 - August 14, 2020
North Port, FL
Dorothy F. Werley passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020 at her residence in the Gardens of North Port, Florida after a short illness. Her loving sister, Pauline Priest at her side. Dorothy was born in Middletown, NY on October 27, 1931.
She was predeceased by her mother, Lydia Werley (nee Ruckert); her father, Dill H.Werley Sr.; and her older brother, Dill H. Werley Jr.
Dorothy was a longtime employee of Bell Telephone, retiring decades ago to live in the home she was born in on Houston Avenue. She was a lifelong and active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Middletown. The final year of her life she spent at the assisted living facility in North Port, Florida, only two doors down from her older sister. They were known as "The Sisters" and enjoyed all the activities together.
Dorothy never married, but she is survived by nieces, Debra Carr (Joe) of North Port, FL, Rhonda Sowden (Paul) of Attleboro, MA, and Donna VanDunk of Middletown, NY; and nephews, Paul Priest (Vicki) of Bloomingburg, NY and David Priest (Chris) of Fair Oaks. NY. Along with many grand nieces and nephews and several great-grand nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at the first Presbyterian Church on Sunday, September 20th during their Sunday service. Interment will be in the family plot at the Wallkill Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Dorothy's name to your local animal shelter. Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida were in charge of arrangements.
A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfunneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Memorial service
first Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved