Dorothy F. Woody
September 15, 1933 - January 8, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Dorothy F. Woody, age 86 of Newburgh, NY passed away on January 8, 2020 at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, NY.
The daughter of the late Fred and Ida Fisher Cunningham, she was born on September 15, 1933 in Baltimore, MD. Dorothy worked as a housekeeper for the Howard Johnson Motel in Newburgh. She was married to the late Harold J. Woody Sr. She will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her son, Fred T. Woody of Newburgh, NY; daughter, Deborah L. Raimondi and her husband, Joseph, of Newburgh, NY; grandchildren, Justin LaRocque, Tyler Woody and Brooke Woody; nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Dorothy was predeceased by her son, Harold Woody Jr. as well as brothers and sisters.
Funeral services were private. Burial was in the Wallkill Valley Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's memory to Melinda's Music, PO Box 245, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020