Dorothy Frances White Edwards
October 14, 1916 - May 9, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Mrs. Dorothy W. Edwards, "Dottie", a former lifetime resident of Port Jervis, NY died Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Oak Hill Manor, Ithaca, NY. She was 103 years old.
She was born October 14, 1916 in Port Jervis, NY, the daughter of the late Frederick William White and the late Irene Elizabeth Jagoe.
Dorothy married Clarence Whitaker Edwards, Jr. on March 24, 1940 in Saint Mary's RC Church, Port Jervis. They were happily married for 54 years prior to his death in 1994.
While unable to complete her high school education during the Great Depression, Dorothy competently passed all requirements from the Port Jervis Adult Education program and received her High School diploma in 1973. She subsequently was employed by the Orange County Department of Social Services Administration in Goshen, NY and
retired from there in 1983. She was a member of Saint Mary's RC Church in Port Jervis, Catholic Daughters of America, Court Madonna #114, and when she was a young mother, she was active in Saint Mary's Mothers Club.
She passed away peacefully and will be missed for her smile and sense of humor and her love of her husband and family. Our family would like to thank the care givers at Oak Hill for the wonderful care she received there and the attention they gave to her. We also are grateful to our brother Hugh and his wife, Genevieve for watching over her and caring for
her for many years while they both continued their work and daily activities.
She is survived by her children: Philip M. Edwards and wife, Jeanne, Noel M. Edwards and husband, Charles M. Brown, Hugh F. Edwards and wife, Genevieve DeClerck; brother: Richard M. White and wife, Maryann; granddaughter: Heather Elizabeth Cunningham; great-grandson: Connor Cunningham; sister-in-law, Glenda Edwards Frizzell and husband, Raymond and several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by brothers: Frederick W. White, Jr. and wife, Ruth, John R. White and wife, Reiko, William F. White, Robert White, Joseph White; sisters: Virginia M. Thompson and husband Earl, Elizabeth A. Learned and husband, Elwin; infant granddaughter; grandson-in-law: SGT Daniel Francis Cunningham; several nieces and nephews. All close friends have predeceased Dorothy.
There will be no visitation and services are private with burial in Saint Mary's Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. For additional information or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
October 14, 1916 - May 9, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Mrs. Dorothy W. Edwards, "Dottie", a former lifetime resident of Port Jervis, NY died Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Oak Hill Manor, Ithaca, NY. She was 103 years old.
She was born October 14, 1916 in Port Jervis, NY, the daughter of the late Frederick William White and the late Irene Elizabeth Jagoe.
Dorothy married Clarence Whitaker Edwards, Jr. on March 24, 1940 in Saint Mary's RC Church, Port Jervis. They were happily married for 54 years prior to his death in 1994.
While unable to complete her high school education during the Great Depression, Dorothy competently passed all requirements from the Port Jervis Adult Education program and received her High School diploma in 1973. She subsequently was employed by the Orange County Department of Social Services Administration in Goshen, NY and
retired from there in 1983. She was a member of Saint Mary's RC Church in Port Jervis, Catholic Daughters of America, Court Madonna #114, and when she was a young mother, she was active in Saint Mary's Mothers Club.
She passed away peacefully and will be missed for her smile and sense of humor and her love of her husband and family. Our family would like to thank the care givers at Oak Hill for the wonderful care she received there and the attention they gave to her. We also are grateful to our brother Hugh and his wife, Genevieve for watching over her and caring for
her for many years while they both continued their work and daily activities.
She is survived by her children: Philip M. Edwards and wife, Jeanne, Noel M. Edwards and husband, Charles M. Brown, Hugh F. Edwards and wife, Genevieve DeClerck; brother: Richard M. White and wife, Maryann; granddaughter: Heather Elizabeth Cunningham; great-grandson: Connor Cunningham; sister-in-law, Glenda Edwards Frizzell and husband, Raymond and several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by brothers: Frederick W. White, Jr. and wife, Ruth, John R. White and wife, Reiko, William F. White, Robert White, Joseph White; sisters: Virginia M. Thompson and husband Earl, Elizabeth A. Learned and husband, Elwin; infant granddaughter; grandson-in-law: SGT Daniel Francis Cunningham; several nieces and nephews. All close friends have predeceased Dorothy.
There will be no visitation and services are private with burial in Saint Mary's Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. For additional information or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 14 to May 22, 2020.