Dorothy Kasinki
September 15, 1924 - February 3, 2020
Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas
Dorothy Meredith Kasinki, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend passed away February 3, 2020 at age 95. Dorothy was born September 15, 1924, in Wallkill, New York to John and Evelyn Meredith.
She married Arthur Kasinki on May 1, 1954 and worked side by side with him on the family farm until his death in April, 1984. She is survived by two children, Marjory Waterman (Fred) of Fair Oaks Ranch, TX and John Kasinki (Virginia) of Newburgh, NY and seven grandchildren, Amy McCaulley (Brendon), Andrew Waterman (Christie), Anna Kliesing (Ross), Arthur Waterman (Megan), and Lucy Diggons, all in Texas, William Diggons (Jessica), in Maryland, and Devin Kasinki, in New York. She is also survived by 15 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her younger daughter, Dorothy Kasinki Diggons in 1994, and her nine brothers and sisters.
Dorothy graduated from Wallkill High School in Wallkill, New York and from Grasslands School of Nursing, Westchester, New York, attending as a Cadet Nurse student. As World War II was ending, she went on to a nursing career first as an Operating Room nurse at St Luke's Hospital, Newburgh, New York, and then as a Public Health Nurse in Ulster County. She attended post graduate courses at Syracuse University. She was always very involved in local Garden Club and church activities including the church choir. Dorothy was a 4-H leader in Orange County and worked with scores of youth, guiding them in life skills projects related to homemaking, agriculture, and hobbies. She moved to San Antonio in 1996 to be with her older daughter where she continued her artistry, singing, and volunteer work with the Methodist Church, Methodist Hospital, and Community Thrift Shop. She was well known to cardiologists and CT Surgeons due to her volunteer work in the Methodist Hospital Cardiac Waiting Room. In her later years she expanded her talents to become a well-known artist and quilter. Her children, grandchildren, and friends will treasure her watercolors, sketches, and quilts for years to come. Dorothy will be missed by her family and those she touched in so many ways.
Plans for memorial services to be held in Boerne, Texas and graveside services in Newburgh, New York will be forthcoming.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020