McClure Funeral Service - Graham
1030 S Main Street
Graham, NC 27253
(336) 227-2711
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Dorothy Keyes Reynolds Obituary
Dorothy Keyes Reynolds
September 6, 2019
Graham, NC
Mrs. Dorothy Keyes Reynolds, 76, of Graham, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington. A native of Massachusetts she is the daughter of the late Robert and Helen Dodge Keyes.
Dorothy worked with Cornell University for many years as an Cooperative Extension Agent and she also taught at schools across the East Coast. Dorothy enjoyed her flowers, crafts, puzzles, and the birds and she was known for being an Artist.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Larry Reynolds; a daughter, Ginger Reynolds; her sons, David Reynolds and wife, Elaine and Larry Reynolds and wife, Sandra; her loving grandchildren, Dakota, Skyler, Carley Bailey; Allison, Brian, Kalin, Joshua, and Grace Reynolds; and a sister, Gayle Anderson and husband George.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the McClure Funeral Home Chapel in Graham, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday.
Condolences may be offered at www.mcclurefuneralservice.net
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
