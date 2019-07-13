|
Dorothy L. Bock
July 16, 1943 - June 21, 2019
Monroe, New York
Dorothy L. Bock, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at Westchester Medical Center, Town of Mt. Pleasant, NY; she was 75. Daughter of the late Walter Dabulis and Alma Holman, she was born July 16, 1943 in Brooklyn, NY.
Dotty, aka Nona, was a long-time Monroe, NY resident and a retired registered nurse for the City of New York. She was a doting mother, loving grandmother, friend and confidant to all that knew her. Dotty will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor and infectious laugh, and her forever willingness to open her home and her arms to all that needed a shoulder to cry on or someone to talk to. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her former husband, Gary Bock of Monroe, NY; daughters, Kirstin Bock and her husband, Donald Canfield and Jessica Curtis and her husband, Richard, all of Denver, CO; son, Adam Bock of Monroe; sisters, Ali Norden of Warwick, NY and Joan Amato of Omaha, NE; and two grandchildren, Lucas Canfield and Vivienne Sharp.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Noon on Tuesday, July 16 at Sacred Heart Church, Monroe. There will be no visitation. Cremation was a private family affair.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the , Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or the Warwick Valley Humane Society.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 13 to July 14, 2019