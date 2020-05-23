Dorothy (Darling) Lixfield
Dorothy (Darling) Lixfield
July 10, 1916 - May 18, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Dorothy (Darling) Lixfield of New Windsor, NY passed on Monday May 18, 2020 at the age of 103. She was born in Ware, MA on July 10, 1916. She is the daughter of the late Rose and Henry Darling.
Dorothy was employed by Star Expansion Co., retiring in 1978. She is survived by one son, daughter in law, grandson and his wife, granddaughter, one great-grandson, two great-granddaughters, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Howard Lixfield; one brother, and four sisters. Service were private.
Arrangements are under the care of Hudson Valley Funeral Home, 845-562-4411.

Published in Times Herald-Record from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hudson Valley Funeral Home Inc
239 Quassaick Ave
New Windsor, NY 12553
(845) 562-4411
