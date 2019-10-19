|
|
Dorothy M. Everett
June 9, 1932 - September 8, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Dorothy M. Everett, of Newburgh, NY; passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019 in Palm Harbor, FL, surrounded by her children.
She was the daughter of the late Charles F. Booth and Dorothy L. Hammer, born June 9, 1932 in Newburgh, NY. She was the loving and adored mother to Sandi Alcazar of Sunnyvale, CA, Charlie Everett of Wappingers Falls, NY and Duane Everett of Wesley Chapel, FL. Grandmother to Jenn Dericco of Santa Cruz, CA, Audrey Johnson of Hollister, CA and Elizabeth Heldewig of Monroe, NY. Great grandmother to Tatiana and Cameron Johnson, Jackson and Riley Dericco.
Dorothy was retired from St. Luke's Hospital as a Senior Purchasing Agent. She enjoyed reading, cooking, crocheting and loved animals, of which was shared and passed onto her children. She was a longtime member and executive officer of Club 60 of Newburgh NY.
Memorial Visitation will be held at White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Rd., Newburgh, NY on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 1-3 pm, with a Funeral Service to follow at 3:00 pm.
She will be laid to rest, at a private family gathering, in Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to Hudson Valley SPCA of New Windsor, 940 Little Britain Road, New Windsor, NY 12553.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY. Visit www.WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019