Dorothy M. Rothschild "Dottie" "Dot"
February 1, 1932 - October 24, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Dorothy "Dottie" "Dot" M. Rothschild of Port Jervis, NY died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was 88.
She was born February 1, 1932 in Mount Hope, NY, the daughter of the late George Brighton and the late Rita Phillips Brighton. Dottie worked as a waitress at Len and Jo's in Port Jervis, NY for 35 years. She also worked for Kolmar in Port Jervis, NY in the lipstick section until she retired.
A family statement read: Dottie was a strong willed, independent person who would do anything for anyone. She was overall an amazing sister to her nine siblings and a great aunt to her many nieces and nephews.
Surviving are brother: Raymond Brighton and his wife, Judith; step-daughter: Cathy Rothschild; and many loved nieces and nephews.
Dottie was predeceased by her brothers: George Brighton, Robert Brighton, Edward Brighton, Dennis Brighton, and Carl Brighton; her sisters: Minnie Conklin, Laura Clune, Rita Ostrom; her sister-in-law, Karen Brighton and her step-daughter, Sharon Rothschild.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, October 26 at the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Monday, October 26 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, NY.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc. 845-856-5191. For more information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com