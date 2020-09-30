Dorothy Mary Mackson Konkol
November 14, 1934 - September 26, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Dorothy Mary Mackson Konkol of New Windsor entered into rest on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Eddy Village Green in Cohoes, NY. She was 85.
Daughter of the late William Joseph and Sophie Jodakis Mackson, she was born on November 14, 1934 in Newburgh. Dorothy was a lifelong parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Newburgh, a graduate of Newburgh Free Academy and earned her Registered Nursing degree from Grasslands School of Nursing in Vahalla, NY. On October 6, 1956, she married Daniel P. Konkol Sr. and they spent 43 years together until his passing in 1999. Dorothy was a talented seamstress, enjoyed traveling and casino bus trips, and spending time with her family. Dorothy was also a breast cancer survivor.
Dorothy is survived by six children: Katharine Konkol Kulchock and husband, Mark of Stephentown, NY, Jane Konkol Boyd and husband, Kevin of Averill Park, NY, Daniel P. Konkol, Jr. and wife, Carol of New Windsor, NY, Leslie Konkol Clark and husband, Walter of New Windsor, NY, Jacqueline A. Konkol of New Windsor, NY, and James A. Konkol of Newburgh, NY; 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Dorothy is also survived by a twin brother, Donald Mackson and wife, Nancy of Bonita Springs, FL. In addition to her husband and parents, Dorothy is predeceased by a brother, Joseph John Mackson of Newburgh, NY.
The Konkol family wishes to thank the staff of House 19 at Eddy Village Green in Cohoes, NY for their care and compassion during Dorothy's residency.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 3rd at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Newburgh, NY. Burial will be private for immediate family only. Face masks and COVID-19 precautions should be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dorothy's name may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Restoration Fund or The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). Please make checks for St. Francis payable to Sacred Heart/St. Francis and mail to 301 Ann St., Newburgh, NY 12550. For BCRF, donations can be made online to give.bcrf.org
or by mail to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.
To send a personal condolence, please visit Brooks website: www.Brooksfh.com