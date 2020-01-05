|
Dorothy May Edwards
August 30, 1922 - January 2, 2020
Middletown, NY
Dorothy M. Edwards, a lifetime resident of the area, died peacefully at home with her family by her side on January 2, 2020. She was 97 years young.
The daughter of George and Helen Olmstead Kelley, she was born in Middletown on August 30, 1922, and was one of six children. She married John Edwards and together they celebrated almost 50 years of marriage. The Kelley family had a farm in Scotchtown and operated a fruit and vegetable stand for years. Dorothy worked in various factories in the area and eventually went to work at Avon Products in Middletown where she made many friends that she remained close to after her retirement.
She was a faithful lifetime member of the Scotchtown Presbyterian Church and played an active part in many church functions. She was a spiritual woman who was loyal to her family, her friends and her church. She cherished her church family and they loved her dearly. Dorothy was also a devoted (and beleaguered) Mets fan and kept a notebook where she recorded the score of every game.
Dorothy is survived by her loving daughter, Brenda J. Miller, and her son-in-law, Bruce A. Miller of Middletown. She is also survived by her three grandchildren: Sarah, Katelyn and Ethan, who she cherished.
She was predeceased by her husband, John in 1993, and by her siblings: Elizabeth Zolendjuski, Gladys Trythall, Mary Warren, Fred Kelley, and George Kelley. She was also predeceased by her little dachshund, Sandy.
A Funeral Service of Remembrance will be celebrated at 11 a.m.on January 9, 2020 at the Scotchtown Presbyterian Church, 367 Blumel Rd., Middletown, NY 10941. Todd Young, CRE will preside. Burial will follow in the Scotchtown Cemetery in the family plot. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Scotchtown Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Ave., Middletown, NY 10940 www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020