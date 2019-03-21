|
Dorothy May Houghtaling Conklin
August 30, 1925 - March 20, 2019
Clareyville, NY
Dorothy May Houghtaling Conklin, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Sullivan County Adult Care Center. She was 93.
She was the daughter of the last Oscar and Gladys (Dice) Houghtaling, born on August 30, 1925 in Halls Mills, NY.
Dorothy was a hard working woman who wore many hats during her younger years, she waitressed in Liberty and at the original Blue Hill Lodge in Claryville; she also cleaned houses for many families in the area and was a housekeeper for the Frost Valley YMCA from 1976 until 2013. She made many friends over the years and was well liked and loved by all. She enjoyed snowmobiling, riding her tri-sport three-wheeler and going to the stock car races, she particularly loved watching her son, Steve race and hardly ever missed a race. She loved being outside camping and spending time with her friends and family playing card and board games with everyone. She loved taking pictures of everyone and everything. She was a life member of the Claryville Fire Department and the Dutch Reform Church in Claryville. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
She is survived by her son, James Ackerley (Barbara), Steve, Conklin (Donna); granddaughter, Shona LaPalt (Skip); great-grandchildren: Courtney and Cassandra, Jason Ackerley (Elisa); and great-great-granddaughter, Corrina; a sister Thelma Cole (Ray); as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Benjamin Conklin who passed away in 1996; her parents; her brothers: Norway, Virgil, Donald and Bradley as well as her sister, Isabelle.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 24 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Rev. David Coon will officiate.
Arrangements under the direction of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019