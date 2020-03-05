Home

Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Inc. Funeral Home
26 Grove Street
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-2142
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Inc. Funeral Home
26 Grove Street
Middletown, NY 10940
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:30 PM
The National Shrine of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel
Carmelite Drive
Middletown, NY
View Map
Dorothy McDonald Cole


1925 - 2020
Dorothy McDonald Cole Obituary
Dorothy McDonald Cole
February 19, 1925 - March 3, 2020
Middletown, NY - Formerly Monroe, NY
Our mother, Dorothy Cole entered into eternal rest and peace on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Middletown Park Rehabilitation and Health Care Facility in the Town of Wallkill. She was 95 years old.
The daughter of the late Daniel McDonald and Helen Whelan McDonald, she was born on February 19, 1925 in Middletown, NY.
In addition to her husband of 62 years, Floyd C. Cole, she was predeceased by her three sisters: Mary Bliven, Frances VanDervoort and Louise Paffenroth. Surviving Mom are her loving children, daughter, Sherry Cole and her fiancé, Daryl Ware of Middletown, son, F. Wayne Cole and his wife, Susan of Sunset Beach, NC; her granddaughter, Kacee Gibbs and her husband, Joe of Cary, NC and her grandson, Michael Cole and his wife, Hope and her great-grandchildren: Gracie and Aiden of Tega Cay, SC. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
The Catholic Religion was a very important part of our mother's life and she was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Middletown.
She was a former member of the Orange County Golf Club and the Arden Hill Hospital Auxiliary, having served as Chair of the Monroe Twigs. Mom enjoyed playing golf and bridge with her many friends through the years. She was extremely proud of her Irish heritage and loved everything Irish! Mom was the consummate hostess and loved entertaining and gourmet cooking for her family and friends.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:30 a.m. to Noon on Monday, March 9th at the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, 26 Grove St., Middletown, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered, following the visitation, at 12:30 p.m. at The National Shrine of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Carmelite Drive, Middletown, NY. Interment will follow in the Wallkill Cemetery, Phillipsburg, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's honor to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
