Dorothy "Dotty"
Mednick Wilson
October 19, 1932 - November 23, 2020
South Fallsburg, NY
Dorothy Mednick Wilson passed away peacefully at home on November 23, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on October 19, 1932 to Louis Mednick and Celia Zabrowski Mednick, the ninth of ten children. She grew up in Woodridge, NY and graduated from Fallsburg Central High School in 1950. She was married to the love of her life, John DeForest Wilson, from 1950 until his death in 2018. Dotty was happy wherever her Johnny was!
She leaves three daughters who cherished and adored her: Stephani Wilson Humrickhouse (Scott) of Raleigh, NC, Terri Wilson Golden (Brian) of Otisville, NY, Dawn Erin Wilson (Kevin Smith) of Woodridge, NY; four devoted grandchildren who will dearly miss their Nanny: Dr. John Wilson Humrickhouse (Ashley), Shelby Wilson Golden, Ben Wilson Golden, and Jack Wilson Golden; a sister, Shirley Kantrowitz; and sisters-in-law: Virginia Orseck (Gerald), Diane Neiderman (Andrew), Charlotte Wilson and Jan Lewis. Left also, with special memories of Aunt Dotty's kindness and wonderful cooking, are her numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express its gratitude to, and our mother's love for, her devoted caregiver, Dilma.
She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, John DeForest Wilson; seven brothers: Paul Schwartz, Harry Mednick, Phillip Mednick, Al Mednick, Sol Mednick, Meyer Mednick and Hy Mednick; and a sister, Toby Schneider. She was also predeceased by many dear brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law who were loved as deeply by her as if they were her own brothers and sisters.
A private family memorial will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 to be followed by burial at Sullivan County Veterans Cemetery, Liberty, NY at 12:30 p.m. All who wish to honor Dotty's memory are invited to attend the burial.
The family asks that you consider a donation to the Sullivan County SPCA.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com