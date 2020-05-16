Dorothy "Dotty" Moylan
November 22, 1947 - May 14, 2020
Liberty, NY
It is with great sadness that we share the news that Dorothy "Dotty" Moylan, of Liberty, New York, died at Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, New York on Thursday, May 14, 2020 after a long illness at the age of 72.
Born to Jack and Dorothy Schadt on November 22, 1947 in Liberty, New York.
Affectionately known as Dotty, she touched so many lives. She was loved by all who knew her and will be dearly missed.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 53 years, Walter Moylan; her children, Karen Keller of Levittown, NY, Jack Moylan and his wife, Jennifer of Liberty, Jodi Allen and her husband, Kevin of Starrucca PA; three grandchildren: Nicholas Santoro, Noah Santoro and Joseph Keller of Long Island; one brother, Charles Schadt and his wife, Sue of Jeffersonville; and her nieces: Chelsie and Courtney Schadt, Kristi Hewlett and her husband, Ron and her grand-nieces, Charlie Rose and Jennie Sue.
A private family service will be held at Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, Liberty, NY. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in Dotty's name.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information call 845-292-7160 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 16 to May 17, 2020.