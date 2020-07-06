Dorothy O. Sears
November 15, 1934 - June 28, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Dorothy O. Sears of Montgomery, NY passed away on June 28, 2020. She was 85 years old. Dorothy was born to Edgar R. and Ida May Suits Carpenter on November 15, 1934. She was married to the late Walter Sears. Dorothy was born in Ephratah, NY. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
She was a food goods sorter for Grand Union Reclamation Center for many years in Newburgh, NY.
Dorothy is survived by her sons, Terry Fralick (Phyllis) of Groveland, FL, and Brian Countryman (Christine) of Walden; daughters, Ida Sutton (William) of Highland, and Pamela Countryman of Highland; half-sister, Barbara Jean; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Dorothy was predeceased by her brother, Arthur Carpenter and sister, Rose Hutt.
Visitation will be on Thursday July 9, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc., 39 Orchard St., Walden, NY 12586. Due to current restrictions, a wait-time may apply and the wearing of facemasks is required. Cremation will be private. Burial of Ashes will take place at a later date in St. Johnsville, NY.
Contributions may be made to Walden Humane Society, 2489 Albany Post Road, Walden, NY 12586 or Hospice of Orange -Sullivan County, 800 Stoney Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com