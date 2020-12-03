Dorothy Pearl Herring

May 10, 1941 - November 23, 2020

Newburgh, NY

Dorothy Pearl Herring of Newburgh, New York entered into eternal rest on November 23, 2020.

She was born on May 10, 1941 to the late James Carr Sr. and Ezebelle Monroe in Sampson County, NC.

Dorothy attended the Pleasant Grove and the Charles E. Perry High School and graduated from the Mid-Way High School in Mid-Way, North Carolina. She was the Maypole Queen in her senior year!

After graduating from high school, Dorothy migrated to Newburgh, NY. She immediately joined the Mount Carmel Church of Christ, Disciples of Christ Church where she was asked to be their Musician.

Dorothy was a gifted musician. Her Music Ministry excelled to the point she was the Musician for six choirs at the Mount Carmel Church of Christ Disciples of Christ Church: The Youth Choir, The Male Chorus, The Gospel Chorus, The Senior Choir, The Combined Choir, and The Voices. Each choir had a different style of singing songs. She was an anointed Musician. She also served in other ministries at the Mount Carmel Church. She served as a Sunday School Teacher for the youth; a member of the Senior and Gospel Choirs and was consecrated as a Church Mother after retiring from the Music Ministry. Her life was a life of service dedicated to the Lord Jesus Christ.

Many children that grew up in Mount Carmel know Dorothy very well because she was their Babysitter. Entrusting your children with a caregiver is one of the hardest things; having the peace of mind that they are well cared for is priceless. Dorothy was loving, patient and kind.

Leaving to cherish her memories are her husband, Pastor Elder Dr. Thermond E. Herring of Newburgh, NY; five children: Gary Moore Sr. (Diane) of Newport News, VA, Dorothy E. Melvin (Herman) of Garner, NC, Karen Perry (Shon) of Durham, NC, Elder Andre Herring (Kendra) of Newburgh, NY, Brandy Renfrow (Terrill) of Garner, NC; twelve grandchildren: Gary Moore Jr. (Aja) of Charlottesville, VA, Dionne Moore, of Newport News, VA, Denyse Moore of Newport News, VA, Michael Moore Jr. (Shaynee) of Newburgh, NY, Shatara Melvin of Benson, NC, Alan Melvin of Goldsboro, NC, Sarah Melvin of Clayton, NC, Christopher Melvin of Clayton, NC, Kyla, Kyri, Kamya Perry, all of Durham, NC and AaVanni Washington of Garner, NC; four sisters: Joyce McCormick of Deerfield Beach, FL, Mary Ann Bebo of Menands, NY, Laura Clemons of Virginia Beach, VA, and Peggy Tatum (Ted) of Raleigh, NC; three brothers: James Carr (Estelle) of Albany, NY, William Carr (Linda) of Clinton, NC, and Darwin Carr (Lisa) of Troy, NY. She also leaves great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, her Mount Carmel Church Family, many friends and one special aunt: Berline Monroe.

She was predeceased by one son: Michael Moore.

First Lady Herring will have a Walk-Through from 10 a.m. – Noon, Saturday, December 5th at Mt. Carmel COCDOC, 1524 Route 300, Newburgh, NY. Home Going Celebration takes place at Noon at the church. Elder Dr. Thermond E. Herring will officiate. (Face Mask and Social Distancing REQUIRED). Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor, NY.

Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store