Dorothy R. Rescigno
March 5, 1930 - September 15, 2019
Rock Hill, NY
Dorothy R. Rescigno, of Rock Hill, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. She was 89. She was the daughter of the late Jimmy Leung and Angelina Molini, born on March 5, 1930 in East Orange, NJ.
Dorothy was an administrator for the New York City Board of Education. Dorothy was also a communicant for St. Joseph's Church in Wurtsboro, NY. She was the widow of her beloved husband, Matthew F. Rescigno who passed away in 2003.
She is survived by her daughters, Dorothy Ann "Dee" Rescigno, Dr. Diane Rescigno, O.D. both of Lake Katrine; granddaughter, Ariana Rescigno; as well as two great-grandchildren, Sybella and Riley and her canine companion, Dixie. She is predeceased by her husband; siblings, Edna Mazzara and James Molini and her favorite canine companion, Abigail.
Donations in Dorothy's name can be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, 55 St. John Street, Monticello, NY 12701. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 19th at St. Joseph's Church, 180 Sullivan St, Wurtsboro, NY 12790. Fr. Peter Madori will officiate.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information call 845-794-2700 or visit www.colonialramsaysfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019