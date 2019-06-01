|
|
Dorothy Reichle
May 31, 2019
Walden, NY
Dorothy Reichle of Walden, a lifetime area resident passed away May 31, 2019 at the age of 97.
A kind, vivacious, beloved woman, she was admired and respected for her energy, leadership and mentoring qualities.
A loving mother, family meant everything to Dottie. She was married to Julien Reichle for 62 years. She is survived by children: James Reichle (Bernadette) of Walden, Juli LaMoy of Gardiner, and Jana Berard (Jerome) of Manhattan; grandchildren: Jeffrey (Jennifer) and Jonathan Reichle (Kassandra), Sarah and Hannah LaMoy and Julian Berard; great-granddaughters: Alesksa and Ella Reichle.
A pillar of the Walden Reformed Church community, she was the oldest member, a leader of the Women's Guild and a volunteer for Food Pantry.
She was an active member and honored leader of Orange County 4-H for over 80 years. Giving generously of her time and talents, she touched and made a difference in the lives of hundreds of children through her 4-H work.
Dottie was a retired Cook Manager for Valley Central School District. She loved cooking for others, especially hosting family picnics. Many will remember her famous doughnuts, enjoyed by all of those she loved and loved her.
Friends are invited to call from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday June 5th at Millspaugh Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral service at 8 p.m. Burial will be in Wallkill Valley Cemetery, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 6th.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in memory of Dorothy to Orange County 4-H Park, C/O Cornell Cooperative Extension, 18 Seward Ave, Suite 300, Middletown, NY 10940-1919, or to The First Reformed Church Stain Glass Window Restoration, 70 Scofield St, Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors.
For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 1 to June 2, 2019