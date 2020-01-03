|
Dorothy "Dottie" Schlegel
February 10, 1932 - January 1, 2020
Cochecton, NY
Dorothy "Dottie" Schlegel of Cochecton, NY, a retired Administrative Secretary at Community General Hospital, Harris, NY, died on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Catskill Regional Medical Center Harris, NY; she was 87. The daughter of the late Elijah and Mary Michalica DeLauro she was born February 10, 1932 in New York City. She was predeceased by her two husbands, Robert Lisone and Harry "Woody" Schlegel.
Dottie was very active in her community. She was a former Councilwoman for the Town of Cochecton, President of Cochecton Democratic Club, President of the Women's Community Club of Cochecton, and Secretary of the Cochecton Preservation Society, She served as president of the Grover Hermann Hospital Auxiliary from 2007 to 2018 and was chairman of the Health Fair for many years.
She is survived by her children: Bruce Schlegel and his wife, Julia Ann of Youngsville, NY, Diane Jesmonth and her husband, Philip of Albany, NY, and John Lisone and his wife, Robyn of East Haven, CT; her two granddaughters: Kaitlyn and Christine Jesmonth of Albany, NY; nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog, Luna.
In addition to her two husbands she was predeceased by her sister, Joan Moody and brother, Arthur DeLauro.
Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home Jeffersonville, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Church, Narrowsburg, NY . Father Dennis Dinan will officiate. Interment will follow at East Cochecton Cemetery Cochecton, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Auxiliary at CRMC Grover Hermann Division or the ASPCA at Rock Hill, NY.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, NY 845-482-4280. For directions or to send condolences please visit stewartmurphyfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020