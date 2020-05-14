Dorothy Weisblatt

January 9, 1926 - April 7, 2020

Suffield, CT

It is with great sadness that we share the news our mother Dorothy Weisblatt has made her earthly exit. She died peacefully April 7, 2020 of natural causes in Suffield, CT at age 94.

Dorothy or mostly known as "Dot" lived a full life, making friends with everyone she met with a wave and a smile.

Raised in Manhattan and later Queens, NY by a single mother, Dorothy was truly one of a kind. As a young girl she roller skated her way through New York City with grace and speed. She would travel through life the same way.

Dorothy resided in Walden, NY for over 40 years, and it was in that bucolic town that all four of her children were raised. Raymond, Patricia, Aaron and Barry proved to be some of her finest work. Dorothy never missed a little League Game, a High School Football or Basketball game, or a Brownies or Cub Scout meeting.

Dorothy spoke her mind and was always direct. That was the way she rolled and she encouraged her children to do the same. Those that knew Dorothy assumed the TV Character MAUDE from the 1970s hit TV show was based on her. Strong willed and sassy, that was Dorothy.

She lived thru World War ll, The Korean War, and saw her oldest son Raymond go to Vietnam serving in the Marine Corp., .....and twice was told he may not return alive.

Dorothy lived through the presidencies of Calvin Coolidge, Herbert Hoover, FDR (4 terms), Truman, Eisenhower, JFK, LBJ, Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, Bush 1, Clinton, Bush 2, Obama and Trump. We can't tell you who her favorite president was, but with great assurance, it wasn't Bill Clinton.

Dorothy loved being around people, listening to the banter and chiming in with her own thoughts and words, and never missed a chance to speak with a neighbor through the fence. She also loved to worry, and besides her family, she took the time to care about neighbors and close friends. She loved family get-togethers more than anyone. Gathering with in-laws and nieces and nephews from both coasts was always a tremendous highlight for her.

Dorothy took great pride in being an active member of the Walden Jewish Community Center. She was also a very successful Avon lady, boasting one of the largest sales territories in her day. Dorothy was a prolific gardener, who loved nothing more than tending to her flowers, shrubs, trees and feeding the wildlife that passed through her garden, typically with a little Frank Sinatra on the radio, creating the background music to her waltz with nature.

Dorothy was all about her crafts, and loved to keep her hands busy with sewing. All her children received homemade knitted sweaters and handmade quilts, and her dogs all had homemade weather coats to wear outside. During her later years in Enfield CT she enjoyed her neighbors, and spending time at the Enfield Senior Center for dominoes and her sewing group.

Dorothy loved animals, and for her entire life, was never without a dog or a cat by her side. At the end of her life, she enjoyed the company of her well-worn stuffed polar bear, affectionately known as "Thread Bare".

But it was her children and grandchildren that made her the happiest and most proud. Every phone call with her children started with "Hello my Darling", and ended up with "I love you".

Watching her grandson Zack play soccer was always a treat, as was watching her granddaughter Rachel grow from an infant to a recently married young lady.

Dorothy gave so much to her children for so many years, that it became an honor and a privilege to help her in her time of need. Mom, always tough as nails, weathered every storm, and persevered, always giving one more wave or smile at The Suffield House, her nursing care facility that was filled with love and support, grace and dignity. Perfect for Dorothy, as it was her final home.

It's truly impossible to sum up our mom's life in a note or a few clever lines. Dorothy was unique to us, and loved dearly by anyone who knew her.

Mom will be in all of our hearts for the rest of time. She will be especially missed by daughter, Patricia and son-in-law, John Ferreira, granddaughter Rachael and Rachael's husband Gill York; son, Aaron Weisblatt and daughter-in-law, Blair Glaser; and son, Barry Weisblatt, daughter-in-law, Caroline Villela and grandson, Zack Weisbatt. Granddaughter, Kimberly Rae Murphy, and her children are also left behind.

Dorothy is pre-deceased by her son, Raymond Murphy; her grandson, J. P. Murphy, and late husband, Wolf Weisblatt.

Details of a memorial service to be held later this year will be communicated at a later date........The venue will be Walden, NY, a town she loved, and a place she would always call home.



