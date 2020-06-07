Dorothymae T. Shannon
June 15, 1938 - June 4, 2020
Glen Wild, NY
Dorothymae T. Shannon of Glen Wild, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Catskill Regional Medical Center in Harris. She was 81.
She was the daughter of the late Cornelius Mahoney and Lillian McCabe Mahoney, born June 15, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY. She met her husband, Bernard Shannon in Brooklyn in 1958. They got married May 14, 1960 and settled in Bensonhurst Brooklyn where they raised their three children. After her husband retired from the FDNY in 1989 they settled in Glen Wild, NY. She was a tax preparer for 25+ yrs. practicing in both Brooklyn and Monticello.
When her children were younger, the family spent their summers traveling across the United States in an RV. When she settled in Sullivan County, she spent her time with her husband, her children, grandchildren and her furry children. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church in Wurtsboro, NY. Dorothy and Bernard celebrated their 60th Anniversary on May 14, 2020.
She is survived by her husband: Bernard J. Shannon; her daughter: Valerie Shannon; her son: Jayme Shannon; her son, Patrick Shannon and her daughter-in-law, Regina; and her two grandchildren: Ashleigh and Aidan. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Due to our current health crisis, her funeral service and burial will be held privately for the immediate family and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Burial will be held at the St. Joseph's Cemetery in Wurtsboro.
Memorial contributions can be made to National Kidney Foundation and/or American Heart Assoc.
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
June 15, 1938 - June 4, 2020
Glen Wild, NY
Dorothymae T. Shannon of Glen Wild, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Catskill Regional Medical Center in Harris. She was 81.
She was the daughter of the late Cornelius Mahoney and Lillian McCabe Mahoney, born June 15, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY. She met her husband, Bernard Shannon in Brooklyn in 1958. They got married May 14, 1960 and settled in Bensonhurst Brooklyn where they raised their three children. After her husband retired from the FDNY in 1989 they settled in Glen Wild, NY. She was a tax preparer for 25+ yrs. practicing in both Brooklyn and Monticello.
When her children were younger, the family spent their summers traveling across the United States in an RV. When she settled in Sullivan County, she spent her time with her husband, her children, grandchildren and her furry children. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church in Wurtsboro, NY. Dorothy and Bernard celebrated their 60th Anniversary on May 14, 2020.
She is survived by her husband: Bernard J. Shannon; her daughter: Valerie Shannon; her son: Jayme Shannon; her son, Patrick Shannon and her daughter-in-law, Regina; and her two grandchildren: Ashleigh and Aidan. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Due to our current health crisis, her funeral service and burial will be held privately for the immediate family and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Burial will be held at the St. Joseph's Cemetery in Wurtsboro.
Memorial contributions can be made to National Kidney Foundation and/or American Heart Assoc.
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.