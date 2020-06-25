Dorrene Marr Joyce
November 2, 1933 - June 24, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Dorrene Marr Joyce of Montgomery, NY, a longtime resident of the area passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Montgomery. She was 86. The daughter of the late Michael Joseph D'Aiutolo and Harriet Smith D'Aiutolo, she was born November 2, 1933 in New Jersey. She was the widow of Edwin Joyce.
Dorrene was the former President of the Womans VFW in Maybrook and a member of the American Legion. She worked for NY telephone.
Survivors include her five children: Kimberly Vitale of Greenville, Patrick J. Joyce of Ohio, Susan Hannon of Oak Ridge, NJ, Erin Joyce of North Carolina, Shannon Mahoney of Montgomery; grandchildren: Rian Grass, Robert Anzalone, Aimee Hannon, Bailey Mahoney, Leah Hannon, Riley Mahoney, Meghan Joyce, Dylan Herbst, Brendan Anzalone, Paige Vitale, Tyler Joyce, Kelsey Joyce and Lauren Joyce; great-grandchildren: Everett, Camryn, Paisley, Emilee, Bryar, Willow, Hunter and Parker; sister, Harriet Buckner of New Windsor, NY. She was predeceased by her daughter, Kelly Herbst and brother, Michael D'Aiutolo.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 26 at Orange County Veterans Cemetery, Craigville Road, Goshen, NY. Fr. Matthew Reiman will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Orange County Veteran's Food Pantry, 111 Craigville Rd, Goshen, NY 10924.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
November 2, 1933 - June 24, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Dorrene Marr Joyce of Montgomery, NY, a longtime resident of the area passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Montgomery. She was 86. The daughter of the late Michael Joseph D'Aiutolo and Harriet Smith D'Aiutolo, she was born November 2, 1933 in New Jersey. She was the widow of Edwin Joyce.
Dorrene was the former President of the Womans VFW in Maybrook and a member of the American Legion. She worked for NY telephone.
Survivors include her five children: Kimberly Vitale of Greenville, Patrick J. Joyce of Ohio, Susan Hannon of Oak Ridge, NJ, Erin Joyce of North Carolina, Shannon Mahoney of Montgomery; grandchildren: Rian Grass, Robert Anzalone, Aimee Hannon, Bailey Mahoney, Leah Hannon, Riley Mahoney, Meghan Joyce, Dylan Herbst, Brendan Anzalone, Paige Vitale, Tyler Joyce, Kelsey Joyce and Lauren Joyce; great-grandchildren: Everett, Camryn, Paisley, Emilee, Bryar, Willow, Hunter and Parker; sister, Harriet Buckner of New Windsor, NY. She was predeceased by her daughter, Kelly Herbst and brother, Michael D'Aiutolo.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 26 at Orange County Veterans Cemetery, Craigville Road, Goshen, NY. Fr. Matthew Reiman will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Orange County Veteran's Food Pantry, 111 Craigville Rd, Goshen, NY 10924.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.