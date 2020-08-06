1/
Douglas A. Demartini
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas A. Demartini
January 8, 1956 - August 3, 2020
Warwick, NY
Douglas A. Demartini of Warwick, NY (formerly of Demarest and Bergenfield, NJ) passed away unexpectedly on August 3, 2020. He was 64 years old.
Born in Englewood, NJ on January 8, 1956, he was one of seven children of Arline (Schwartz) and Andrew Demartini.
Doug was a Warranty Claims Coach at BMW North America in Montvale, NJ prior to his death.
Doug was a car, boat and motorcycle enthusiast, basically anything with a motor he could operate and fix. He was extremely handy. He could build, fix, repair, or create anything. He was extremely organized. He was a private man and rather quiet, but he was a passionate man and had a great sense of humor. He was a devoted husband, father and family man with many friends. He always put others' before himself. He loved to watch old western movies and Guy Fiere's shows. He was a lover of all animals, including his past and present pets.
Doug is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (nee Buscher); son, Justin and his wife, Amy Walker of Philadelphia, PA; daughter, Adriana Gubich and her husband, Gilson of Hamburg, NJ; grandchildren: Maverick Demartini, Ava Gubich and Riley Demartini; brother, Andrew Demartini and his wife, Gretchen; sister, Diane Meyers and her husband, Edward; brothers: Thomas Demartini and his wife, Lauren, Carl Demartini and his wife, Durell, John Demartini and his wife, Kathryn, and James Demartini and his wife, Colleen; and 16 nieces and nephews.
Memorial visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on September 17th at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. A memorial service is planned for September 18th, dependent on the Covid restrictions at that time. If there are still restrictions limiting attendance in the funeral home, the memorial service will be live streamed. The time of the service and a link will be posted here.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Doug's memory to Ruff House Rescue ATTN: Diane Rose, P.O, Box 365, Oceanside, NY 11572 or Warwick Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
(845) 986-4331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved