Douglas A. Demartini of Warwick, NY (formerly of Demarest and Bergenfield, NJ) passed away unexpectedly on August 3, 2020. He was 64 years old.
Born in Englewood, NJ on January 8, 1956, he was one of seven children of Arline (Schwartz) and Andrew Demartini.
Doug was a Warranty Claims Coach at BMW North America in Montvale, NJ prior to his death.
Doug was a car, boat and motorcycle enthusiast, basically anything with a motor he could operate and fix. He was extremely handy. He could build, fix, repair, or create anything. He was extremely organized. He was a private man and rather quiet, but he was a passionate man and had a great sense of humor. He was a devoted husband, father and family man with many friends. He always put others' before himself. He loved to watch old western movies and Guy Fiere's shows. He was a lover of all animals, including his past and present pets.
Doug is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (nee Buscher); son, Justin and his wife, Amy Walker of Philadelphia, PA; daughter, Adriana Gubich and her husband, Gilson of Hamburg, NJ; grandchildren: Maverick Demartini, Ava Gubich and Riley Demartini; brother, Andrew Demartini and his wife, Gretchen; sister, Diane Meyers and her husband, Edward; brothers: Thomas Demartini and his wife, Lauren, Carl Demartini and his wife, Durell, John Demartini and his wife, Kathryn, and James Demartini and his wife, Colleen; and 16 nieces and nephews.
Memorial visitation will be on Thursday, September 17th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 18 at 12 p.m. at Grace Community Church (in Kings Elementary School), 199 Kings Highway, Warwick.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Doug's memory to Ruff House Rescue ATTN: Diane Rose, P.O, Box 365, Oceanside, NY 11572 or Warwick Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com