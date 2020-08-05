Douglas A. Edwards Sr.
January 15, 1927 - August 4, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Douglas A. Edwards of Newburgh, NY and Las Vegas, NV, passed away peacefully at home on August 4th, 2020 in his 93rd year. He was born in Newburgh on January 15th, 1927 as the only child of the late John Albert Edwards and Ethel Haden Edwards.
A U.S. Navy Veteran, he served in the North Atlantic as a gunner mate during World War II. He married his beloved wife of 72 years, Ruth Elizabeth Powles on January 18th, 1948. Together they raised two children and enjoyed their seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
His career started as a tractor trailer driver and rose to terminal manager for several area trucking companies. While living in Las Vegas he was the owner of Tidy Pool Service. Poppy was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. He was also a charter member of the Winona Lake Fire Department, served as the baseball coach for the Algonquin Park Boys Club and basketball coach for the Methodist Youth League. He was an avid Yankee and Giants Fan. We are blessed to have shared our lives with him and he will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth; son, Douglas A. (Melody) Edwards Jr. of Las Vegas, NV; daughter, Bonnie H. (David) Fekishazy of Balmville, NY; grandchildren: Keith (Jennifer), Douglas III (Michele), Donald Edwards, Lacey (Gabrial) Fekishazy Hurier, Misha (William) Fekishazy Schmitt and Chelsey Fekishazy; great-grandchildren: Jordan Lewis, Jasmine and Valentine Meyer, Grant, Robert and Keith Edwards, and Scarlett Edwards, all of Las Vegas, Charlie Hurier, Benjamin and Harrison Schmitt. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his granddaughter, Annie Edwards Meyer, great-grandson, Justin Meyer, and great-granddaughter, Hayden Meyer.
A special thank you goes to Dr. Sashi Makam for his loving care throughout the years.
Funeral services will be private with a graveside service in Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor, NY. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to the Trinity United Methodist Church, 1 Owens Rd., Newburgh, NY 12550 or to a charity of your choice
. To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com
or call (845) 561-8300.