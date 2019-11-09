|
|
Douglas A. Ellison
November 1, 1938 - November 4, 2019
Spring Hill, FL
Douglas Ellison, a former resident of Pine Bush, passed away on November 4, 2019 in Spring Hill, Florida. Doug was a former employee at Wickes Lumber, McLean Trucking and Office Depot in Florida. He served in the United States Army.
The son of the late Henry and Eleanor Kinne Ellison, he was born November 1, 1938 in Gardener, NY. He is survived by his companion, Patricia Whittaker.
Survivors include his three daughters: Tracie Knibbs and her husband, Richard of Pine Bush, NY; Donna Phillips of Montgomery, NY; Robin Vandeweet and her husband, Kevin of Chester, NY and his nine grandchildren: Vicki, Valerie, Jimmy, Kristy, Kyle, Bryant, Brooke, Casey, Cody; and his four great grandchildren: Edward, Dakota, Christopher and Dallin and two on the way. His brother: James Ellison and his wife, Cynthia of Matamoras, PA, and his sister, Blanche Metzinger of Newburgh, NY.
Doug also leaves behind his Florida family: Don, Bethany, Mason and Natalie.
He was predeceased by his son, Douglas, Bubby Ellison; son-in-law, James Phillips; sister, Mary Jane Stewart.
Services are private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations my be made to the s.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019