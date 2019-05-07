|
|
Douglas A. Turnbull
May 22, 1946 - May 5, 2019
Formerly of Monroe, NY
Douglas A. Turnbull passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at his home in Rogersville, TN. He was 72 years old. Son of the late Douglas Turnbull, Sr. and Thelma Quackenbush Turnbull, he was born May 22, 1946 in Goshen, NY.
Doug was a retired Tree Foreman was Orange and Rockland in Monroe, NY. He belonged to United Methodist Church in Surgeonville, TN. He proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War.
Survivors include his wife Joan, at home, his son Dougie, his brother Bruce Turnbull and his wife Karen of FL, his sisters; Patty McGovern of FL, Diane Ketchum and her husband Bill of Atlanta GA, Barbara Darula and her husband Calvin of Greenwich, CT, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 10th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Graveside Service, officiated by his brother Deacon Bruce Turnbull, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday May 11th in Seamanville Cemetery, Monroe, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to FUMC, PO Box 134, Surgoinsville, TN 37873.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 7 to May 8, 2019