Douglas C. Lovelace
November 19, 1925 - April 8, 2020
Westbrookville, NY
Douglas C. Lovelace, age 94 of Westbrookville, NY, passed away April 8, 2020 in Middletown. He was born on November 19, 1925 in Durbin, West Virginia, the son of Clarence and Minnie Bice Lovelace.
Douglas proudly served our country during World War II with the U.S. Navy and was a member of the Tri-State Naval Ship #7241, Port Jervis. He retired as a heavy equipment operator with the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 825, Middletown, NY.
Doug married Beth A. Glick Lovelace who survives at home. He is also survived by his children: Gail Patterson of Port Jervis, Douglas Lovelace Jr. and his wife, Mary of Carlisle, PA, Robert Lovelace and his wife, Diane of Bangor, PA, Bonnie Davis of Winston-Salem, NC, Ronney Lovelace and his wife, Nena of Harlingen, TX, Tom Lovelace and his wife, Pattie of Middletown, NY, his step-daughgter, Teri Androvette and her husband, Norman of Port Jervis, and Roy Hallenbeck and his wife, Helen of Watkins Glen, NY; his two brothers, Jim Lovelace of Milford, PA and Paul Lovelace of Elkhart, IN; his sister, Roseann Arace of Kissimmee, FL; 20 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three great great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Douglas was pre-deceased by his daughter, Shirley Strohl and his granddaughter, Laurie Lovelace.
Due to the current health crisis, with love and respect to Douglas's family and friends, private graveside services will be held at Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hagee Ministries, for Sanctuary Of Hope, P.O. Box 1400, San Antonio, TX. 78295-1400.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 17, 2020