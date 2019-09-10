Home

Douglas Horrevoets Jr. Obituary
Douglas Horrevoets Jr
June 30, 1960 - August 30, 2019
Port St Lucia, FL
Douglas Horrevoets Jr. passed away after a long battle with medical issues from diabetes.
He worked for Werner Trucking where he received his million mile award. He also enjoyed his Harley and was known as Big Red to his biker friends.
He was predeceased by his father. Douglas Horrevoets Sr.; his step mother, Lil Horrevoets and his sister, Tammy Horrevoets.
His mother, Betty Lewis resides in Middletown NY. May he ride on forever.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
