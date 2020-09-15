Douglas L. Smith
October 21, 1944 - September 12, 2020
Wallkill, NY
Douglas L. Smith, age 75 of Wallkill, NY, passed away at home on September 12, 2020. The son of the late Harold and Virginia Vandermark Smith, he was born on October 21, 1944 in Newburgh, NY.
Douglas worked as a machinist for Spence Engineering in Walden. He was a former member of the Orange Hose Co. of the Walden Fire Department and an avid NASCAR fan. He will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his partner of 24 years, Julie Tilly at home; sons, Douglas E. Smith and his wife, Michele of Nashville, TN, Craig H. Smith and his wife, Cheyenne of Murphy, NC, Darin E. Smith and his wife, Elizabeth of Montgomery; step-daughters, Jessica Nicholson and her husband, James of Walden, Katie Marse of Walden and Ashley Tilly of Walden; sister, Joan Lake of Montgomery; aunt, Nancy Vetter of Florida; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St., Walden, NY 12586. Due to current health and occupancy restrictions, a wait-time may apply and the wearing of facemasks is required.
Memorial contributions may be made in Douglas's memory to the Walden Fire Department.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com