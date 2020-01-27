|
Douglas Palmer
December, 30, 1930 - January 15, 2020
Bradenton, FL, Formerly of Otisville, NY
Douglas Palmer, 89, of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Otisville, NY, passed away on January 15, 2020, after a short illness.
Mr. Palmer was born on December 30, 1930 in Middletown, NY, to Alma and Clifford Palmer. He was a graduate of Otisville Union Free High School, class of 1948. He served in the U.S. Army in Europe and was honorably discharged in 1955. He was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America as a master carpenter.
He was married to Violet Wilson on March 14, 1953 in Middlehope, NY. They raised four children, Cheryl Brundage (James Brundage) of San Antonio, TX, Walter Palmer (Dolores Roeder) of Otisville, NY, Leigh Palmer (Shari Elledge) of Oak Grove, MO, and Peggy Crowell (Buzz Crowell) of Conroe, TX.
He was a town Councilman in the Town of Mount Hope, NY and an active member of the Republican Club. He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his spouse Violet "Sue" Palmer and two brothers, Ralph Palmer of Enid, OK and Lawrence Palmer of Moolokai, HI.
He is survived by his sisters, Joan Stewart of The Villages, Fl and Linda McKenna of Palm Harbor, Fl, his four children, six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held on at 10 a.m. on May 8, 2020 at the Brown & Sons Funeral Chapel, 604 43rd Street West, Bradenton, FL, followed by interment at the Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota Fl.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020