Douglas V. Crossley
February 25, 1951 - June 23, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Douglas V. Crossley, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on Sunday evening, June 23, 2019. He was 68 years old.
Son of the late Althea "B" and Alfred Crossley, he was born on February 25, 1951 in Newburgh, NY. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Jeffrey Crossley, and father and mother-in-law Dr. James and Regina Flannery.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Regina Flannery Crossley and three children: Ryan (Francesca) Crossley of Newburgh, Katie Crossley of Newburgh, Colin (Casie) Crossley of Woodcliff Lake, NJ and his granddaughter Ella Shea Crossley of Newburgh. He is also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law: Rhea Flannery Fleckenstein (Douglas) of Newburgh, Robert Flannery (Nora) of Bronxville, NY, Timothy Flannery of Blandon, PA and Daniel Flannery (Tammy) of Warwick, NY. Survivors also include many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Doug was a graduate of Newburgh Free Academy and attended American University in Washington, D.C. His love of sports and competition developed at a young age through his participation in baseball, football, basketball, tennis and golf, and continued throughout his life. He returned home to Newburgh following college, and worked at A.W. Crossley Inc., General Contractors. Later, he founded his own firm Crossley Associates, which he led for over thirty-five years until his death.
Doug was a lifelong resident of Newburgh and generously contributed to his community in many ways. He was a longtime member of the Board of Directors for the Newburgh YMCA, The Powelton Club and The Still Bay Association of Lake George, NY. Doug especially enjoyed boating on Lake George and hosting the annual father-son golf tournament there. He loved his family and friends, and cherished the time spent with them on and off the golf course.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m., Thursday June 27th, at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Avenue, Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. William Scafidi on Friday, June 28th at 10 a.m. at The Church of St. Patrick and St. Mary, 55 Grand Street, Newburgh. Interment will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Montgomery NY.
In Doug's memory, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels of Greater Newburgh, PO Box 2615, Newburgh NY 12550 or The Seeing Eye, PO Box 375, Morristown NJ 07963.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 24 to June 26, 2019