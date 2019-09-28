|
Drena Cocchia
August 31, 1943 - September 27, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Drena Cocchia, 76, entered into rest on Friday, September 27, 2019. The daughter of the late Kenneth and Hazel (Greene) Wise, she was born in Newburgh, NY. She was married to the late Joseph Cocchia.
Drena retired as a cook for the Newburgh Enlarged City School District, and was a life member of St. George's Episcopal Church in Newburgh, where she served on the Vestry.
She is survived by her children: Gina Veve and husband Eric of Plantation, FL, Deirdre Campbell and husband Donald "Bruce" of Newburgh, and loved one Lisa Goebel; and grandchildren: Esteban, Gabriel and Jordon Veve, and Joseph Russell. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Lorraine Wise.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at St. George's Episcopal Church, 105 Grand St., Newburgh. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019