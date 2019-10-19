|
|
Duane Dolson
(Ret. Sgt First Class U.S. Army)
December 12,1935 - October 6, 2019
Middletown, NY
Duane was born December 12th, 1935 in Washingtonville, NY to the late John and Margaret (Earls) Dolson and graduated from Washingtonville High School in 1954. He attended Ithaca College for a year where he played a season of basketball, before enlisting in the United States Army in 1956.
On February 24th 1962, he married Geraldine Warner Mann, who pre-deceased him in July of this year. Duane attained his final rank of Sergeant First Class on 14 July 1974 before retiring from the Army in December 1976. He found a home working at Pius XII Youth and Family Services and their on-campus school, Sugar Loaf Union Free School, retiring from both. While working, he earned an Associate Degree in Applied Science from Harriman College in 1980. His Army moniker stuck with him his entire life; since his retirement from the Army, he has been affectionately known as "Sarge".
Duane had a passion for fishing, art, baking, and sports. He was an avid Mets fan. In recent years he developed an interest in genealogy, but he gained his greatest joy spending time with his grandchildren; He was an integral part of all of their lives. Duane was known for his kind and giving spirit, and being somewhat strong willed. He was a volunteer for Mt Hope Meals on Wheels and was an active member of the Town of Mt Hope Post 5497.
Duane leaves to cherish his memory: three children: Crystal Dolson of Kerhonkson, NY, Duane Jr. and his wife, Kelly of Howells, NY, and Fay Dolson of Somers, CT; six grandchildren: Jeffrey, Thomas, Kimberly, Theodore, Penelope, and Janay; his brothers: Thaddeus Dolson of Washingtonville, Reginald Dolson and his wife, Holly of Montgomery, and Howard Dolson and his wife, Cindy of Walden; his niece whom he considered a sister, Shirley Harrison of Baltimore, MD along with collection of other loving nieces, nephews and friends. He was also pre-deceased by siblings: Marjorie, Cornelia, Mary, John, William, Pauline, Clifford, Katherine, and Elizabeth.
Funeral Services will be held at the Otisville-Mt. Hope Presbyterian Church, 25 Main St., Otisville, NY on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Otisville-Mt. Hope Presbyterian Church or the .
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019