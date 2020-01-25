|
|
Duwayne E. Weaver
April 21, 1947 - January 23, 2020
Middletown, NY
Duwayne E. Weaver of Middletown, NY, a former truck driver and longtime resident of the area, passed away on January 23, 2020 at his home. He was 72.
The son of the late Jacob and Beverly Pollender Weaver, he was born on April 21, 1947 in Vermont.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Weaver; his sons: Mark Palmer, Duwayne Weaver, and Matthew Weaver; his daughters: Lisa Weaver and Tammy Weaver; is brother, Freeman "Pete" Pollender Jr. and his sisters: Theresa Jones, Brenda Bound and Bonnie Gulick. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday January 28, 2020 at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020