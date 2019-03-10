|
|
Earl C. Edwards
August 1, 1933 - March 9, 2019
Milford, PA
Earl C. Edwards, 85 of Milford, PA passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Belle Reve Senior Living Center, Milford, PA. He was a retired accountant operating Earl C. Edwards, CPA in Port Jervis, NY and later Milford, PA. Earl was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Sandyston, NJ, St. James the Greater Church, Montague, NJ, Port Jervis Elks Lodge #645, Port Jervis, NY, Milford Rotary, Milford, PA and Milford Lions Club, Milford, PA. He was a U.S. Army Korean Conflict veteran.
The son of the late Ralph and Jennie (Cummings) Edwards he was born August 1, 1933 in Port Jervis, NY. He was married to Vivian (Trovato) Edwards.
Earl leaves behind his wife, Vivian; two sons, Daniel Edwards and Douglas Edwards; two daughters, Elena Marie Chalcraft and Jeanne Anne Abdou; six grandchildren: Christopher, Jillian, Kaelyn, Jacob, Ethan, Audrey; and his sister, Joan Nicollette.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Sandyston, with Rev. Wayne Varga officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Jillian's Jitterbug Foundation www.jilliansjitterbug.com
Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA www.stroyanfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2019