Earl D. Butler Sr.
May 16, 1940 - June 2, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Earl D. Butler Sr. of Newburgh, New York entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was 79. He was born on May 16, 1940 to the late Ivey C. Butler and Ella M. Washington Butler.
Earl migrated to the Milton, New York area in the 50's and later moved to the Newburgh, NY area where he attended the Newburgh Public Schools and graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in 1959. He was on the football team (#6) and ran track, he was also selected to DUSO All Star as a running back and invited to the famous Art School. He was known as the "Big E".
Leaving to cherish his memories are his children: three sons, Earl D. Butler Jr. of Newburgh, NY, Sean A. Butler of Poughkeepsie, NY and Christopher C. Butler of Kingston, NY; one daughter, Charmaine L. Butler of Mt. Olive, NC; seven grandchildren: Machiah Moore, Jerone D. Moore Jr., Ivory Carr Moore all of Mt. Olive, NC, Adrenne Butler of Newburgh, NY, Emmie Butler and Emelia Butler of Poughkeepsie, NY; one brother, Cleveland M. Washington (Carolyn) of Covington, GA; two sisters, Elder Dr. Gloria A. Castor (James) of Jacksonville, FL, Minister Audrey L. Hancock of Newburgh, NY; four aunts, Tera C. Culbreth of Roseboro, NC, Julianne Charlow of Tucson, AZ, Shirley Witcher of Elmer, New Jersey and Daisy Thompson of Fayetteville, NC; special niece and nephew, Taya Washington of Clinton, NC, Chad R. Castor of Jacksonville, FL, Cleveland Washington Jr., Ryan Eason, and Trent Washington all of Georgia (Known as Ella Mae Boyz); and a host of nieces, nephews and many friends.
In addition to his parents, Earl is predeceased by his sister, Yvonne Barnes Hancock; two brothers, Harris M. Butler, and Danny R. Washington; two nieces, Deatrich G. Harper and Iris R. Castor; one great-niece, Dominique P. Melvin.
II Timothy 4:7-8 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day—and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.
Mr. Butler will repose 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Church of Christ Disciples of Christ, Rte. 300, Newburgh, NY.
Funeral Service 7 p.m. at the church. Interment 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor, NY.
Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553.
