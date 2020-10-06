Earl H. Grathwohl
August 27, 1929 - September 30, 2020
Montague, NJ
Mr. Earl H. Grathwohl of Montague, NJ and a lifetime resident of Montague, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was 91. He was born August 27, 1929 in Montague, NJ, the son of the late Marcus Grathwohl and the late Emma B. Neisel Grathwohl.
Earl married Jean Burke on February 3, 1951 in Fort Lee, NJ and they were married for 65 years prior to her death on April 25, 2017.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as an MP during the Korean War.
Earl was the Plant Manager for Kolmar Labs in Port Jervis, NY.
During his Senior Year at Port Jervis High School he was honored as the Athlete of the Year and MVP of the DUSO Football League. Earl was a Montague Little League Baseball Coach and a Port Jervis Babe Ruth Baseball Coach.
A family statement read: "Earl was one of the strongest and most determined man you would ever meet. His honesty and trustworthiness were some of his greatest attributes. He had no problems telling you like it was. Earl loved baseball and football, always watching his favorite teams the NY Yankees and the NY Giants. He loved gardening, birds, dogs, and children, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a supporter of St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Bird watching was a source of entertainment for him for years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved taking his dogs when he went. Prior to his death, he told hunting stories about every pair of antlers he had hanging around the house. He always loved watching TV shows such as "Bonanza" and "Walker, Texas Ranger". Now he can spend eternity with his wife Jean, the love of his life."
Surviving are: one son, Paul Grathwohl and his wife Mary of Greeley, PA; four daughters: Sue Lyon and her husband, Ed of Montague, NJ, Jane Innella and her husband, Richard of Montague, NJ, Gayle Andriac and her husband, James of Montague, NJ, Cathy Malanio and her husband, Joseph of Milford, PA; eight grandchildren: Hannah Grathwohl, Jason and Steven Lyon, Laura Innella Pascarella and her husband, Joe, Jimmy Andriac and his wife, Melissa, Joey Andriac and his wife, Nicole, AJ and Brian Malanio; nine great grandchildren: Olivia, Tyler, Caden, Landon, Alexandra, Emma, Sophia, Tommy and Jonny. He was predeceased by his grandson, Jonny Andriac; three brothers: Marc, Paul and Charles and one sister, Frieda Latora; one brother-in-law and two sisters-in-law.
A graveside funeral service with military honors will be held private at the convenience of the family in the Minisink Reformed Church Cemetery, Montague, NJ.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771; for additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com