Earl Jay Steimle
September 23, 1924 - April 12, 2019
Goshen, NY - Formerly of Montvale, NJ
Earl Jay Steimle entered eternal rest on April 12, 2019. Born on September 23, 1924 in Ridgefield, NJ, he was the son of the late Arthur and Beulah Steimle.
"Pop Pop" is survived by his son, Kenneth and wife, Ann of Glen Spey, NY; as well as grandchildren: Kenneth and his wife, Allison, Joseph and his wife, Jamie, Tara and her husband, Gary Elwyn, Michael and his wife, Jennifer, Kyle and his wife, Erin, James "Jay" and his wife, Natalie, Benjamin and Travis. Earl was gifted with nine great-grandchildren: Gage, Milo, Hudson, Jayden, Peyton, Julia, Brianna, Eva and Lillian.
He served in the navy during World War II aboard the USS Boston. He attended many reunions of shipmates and thoroughly enjoyed talking about his experiences during the war. He loved the Mets, a joy he shared to his very last days with his grandson Michael. He also liked to deep sea fish and work in his yard.
Pop Pop lived a wonderful and full life. He will be missed. He is predeceased by his wife, Vivian and their son, Gary. Burial will be private.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. For additional information or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2019