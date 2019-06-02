Home

Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home
7950 131 Street North
Seminole, FL 33776
(727) 391-0121
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Earl M. "Lucky" Leidy

Earl M. "Lucky" Leidy Obituary
Earl M. "Lucky" Leidy
May 28, 2019
Seminole, FL
Earl M. "Lucky" Leidy of Seminole, FL passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Earl was born in Wallkill, NY and was a Corrections Officer for the State of New York.
Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey and brothers: Ted, Austin, Milton and Lance. He is survived by his sons, Earl Leidy Jr., Bill Leidy; sister, Virginia; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.
He was a Navy veteran of World War II and a member of the American Legion Post #252.
Visitation will held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4 at Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home, Seminole, FL followed by a graveside service with Military Honors at Garden Sanctuary Cemetery. Please visit www.gardensanctuaryfunerals.com for complete details and to place a tribute. 727-391-0121.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 2 to June 3, 2019
