Earl M. "Lucky" Leidy
May 28, 2019
Seminole, FL
Earl M. "Lucky" Leidy of Seminole, FL passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
Earl was born in Wallkill, NY and was a Corrections Officer for the State of New York.
Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey and brothers: Ted, Austin, Milton and Lance. He is survived by his sons, Earl Leidy Jr., Bill Leidy; sister, Virginia; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.
He was a Navy veteran of World War II and a member of the American Legion Post #252.
Visitation will held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4 at Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home, Seminole, FL followed by a graveside service with Military Honors at Garden Sanctuary Cemetery. Please visit www.gardensanctuaryfunerals.com for complete details and to place a tribute. 727-391-0121.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 2 to June 3, 2019