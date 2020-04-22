|
|
Edith Costanzo
Edith (Grillo) Costanzo, beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away April 20, 2020. Formerly of Wethersfield, CT, she was the loving wife of the late Thomas Costanzo.
Born in Bologna, Italy on February 27, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Rosa Grillo whom she immigrated to the United States with when she was two years old. She was an extraordinary woman, known for her kindness, thoughtfulness, and love of people. She welcomed everyone into her home and her heart, unconditionally. She always wanted to help others and never wanted anything in return.
Like any great Italian grandmother, Edith spoiled her family with her amazing homemade pasta and had a way of making everyone feel special. She became a highly successful Avon representative, earning numerous prestigious sales awards throughout her 42 year career. Edith was an avid UCONN women's basketball fan and a chocolate chip cookie aficionado.
Edith was devoted to her family, above all else. She is survived by her daughters and their spouses Linda and Anthony Incanno of Cornwall, NY and Charlene and Peter Tansey of Newburgh, NY. Edith had loving grandchildren Nicole Incanno LaPolla (husband Bob LaPolla), Kimberley DiSavino, Brian Incanno (wife Tanya Incanno), Meredith Tansey, Peter Tansey (partner Khaila Pascal), and Alyssa Tansey (fiancé Devin Frey). She also had great-grandchildren Ryan, Sofia, Jayden, Julian, Aliana, Mikaileh, and Shoshanna, as well as several special nieces and nephews. Edith was predeceased by her brothers John, Sam, and Peter Grillo and her sister Mary Gianinoto.
A private graveside service will take place at the Village Cemetery in Wethersfield, CT and the family will host a memorial service at a later date. Edith's family would like to thank the amazing staff at Schervier Pavilion in Warwick, NY for the loving care that they provided. Funeral services provided by D'Esopo Funeral Chapel of Wethersfield, CT. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020