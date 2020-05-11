Edith D. Grieve
July 9, 1931 - May 5, 2020
Matamoras, PA
Edith D. Grieve, age 88 of Matamoras, Pennsylvania, Brant Lake, NY and formerly of Waldwick, New Jersey, passed away May 5, 2020 at the Twin Cedars Senior Living Facility in Shohola, Pennsylvania.
Edith was born on July 9, 1931 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. She retired as a nursery school teacher in Fairlawn, New Jersey. Edith was a member of the Hope Free Evangelical Church in Matamoras. Her late husband, Robert C. Grieve was the Pastor of the Church.
In her earlier years, along with her husband, they were very active with the Waldwick Vol. Ambulance Corps. They also were members of the Emergency Volunteer Program at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, New Jersey.
Edith was a little lady with a HUGE heart. There wasn't anyone that met Edith that didnt love her, and if you were welcomed into the "family" you could be sure you were there forever! She loved puppy dogs and birds and all animals big and small and she loved nature. She loved streams and mountains and walks in the woods and nature in general. She marvelled at all things natural. She loved to go for a walk right after a snow storm. She loved her family dearly but most of all, she loved her Lord and now she is in his presence.
Edith was pre-deceased by her husband, Pastor Robert C. Grieve. She is survived by her two daughters: Betty Grieve of Brant Lake, NY and Sharon Corris and her husband, Joe of Vernon, New Jersey; her son, Rob Grieve and his wife, Carol of Sedalia, Colorado, and her beloved two grandchildren, Gabby and Greg. She is also survived by her two very special friends, Robert Christensen of Shohola and Angela Perez of Waldwick, New Jersey.
Private interment will take place at Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, NY.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 11 to May 15, 2020.