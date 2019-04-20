|
|
Edith Diane Burke
June 28 1942 - March 20 2019
West Milford, New Jersey
Edith "Diane" Burke(née. Fox)
Edith passed away peacefully at Milford Manor among friends and family on March 20th, 2019.
She was the beloved mother of 5 children, Lehman, Michael, Terri, Sherri and Vincent.
She is survived by her 5 children, 15 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, daughters-in-laws, sons-in-laws, her sisters Jackie, Bobbi, April, her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Robert & Lillian Fox.
Throughout her life, Edith held vocations in hospitality and health services. Her love for her work in turn, created a loving environment for the patrons, and residents that she encountered there.
As a resident of Milford Manor, her adventurous nature, and colorful personality was her special gift to all who knew her. We thank the staff for their love, and care.
She was such a vivacious and bright shining light in this world. Our Mom's contagious laugh and smile will be deeply missed by many friends and family. Her spirit, and live will forever live in our hearts and memories.
Memorial services will be held at:
April 27th, 1:00 PM
Christ Episcopal Church
400 Ramapo Ave
Pompton Lakes, NJ 07442
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2019