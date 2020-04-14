|
Edith Mae Hinkley Perry
May 24, 1928 - April 13, 2020
Ellenville, NY
Edith Mae Hinkley Perry of Ellenville NY, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Monday, April 13, 2020. She was 91 years old. Edith was born on May 24, 1928 in Washingtonville, NY; she was the daughter of Edward Hinkley and Cora Bartley Hinkley.
She is survived by her children: Michael Hinkley, Christine Siberio, Alfred Perry (Gwen), Theresa Esposito (Frank), Anita Strong (Jonathan), Donna Roebuck, George Perry III, and Angela Perry; two brothers, Richard and David and a sister, Nancy; 27 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
"She loved you all"
Edith was pre-deceased by three sisters and one brother.
Services and burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, New York 12550 or online at www.hospiceoforange.com
Arrangements are under the guidance of Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville. To send a personal condolence to Edith's family please visit www.loucksfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020