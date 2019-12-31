|
|
Edith Marsh
August 5, 1928 - December 29, 2019
Pine Bush, NY
Edith Marsh, age 91, of Pine Bush, and previously Goshen, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 after a recent illness. Edith was born August 5, 1928 in Trenton, NJ. She is predeceased by her husband, Garrett; her sister, Joyce; her son in law, Henry; her beloved cousin, Walter; and aunts and uncles whom she admired dearly.
She was employed as a Switchboard Operator, Receptionist, Office worker and School Clerk. Her most loved job was that of a Nanny.
Over the last several years she enjoyed attending weekly senior meetings and socializing with family and friends.
She is survived by: Her children: Victoria of Chester, David and his wife, Jeralene of Goshen and Debi and her husband, Richard of Pine Bush; her grandchildren: Troy, Raquel and Courtney; eight great grandchildren; three nieces, one nephew, several cousins and her faithful companion dog, Koby.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. John The Evangelist RC Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen, NY. Burial will follow in Hamptonburgh Cemetery, Campbell Hall.
Edith was an avid animal lover. Donations may be made in memory of Edith Marsh to the Humane Society, ASPCA or your favorite animal rescue/shelter.
The family would like to thank all of the home health aides, nurses and doctors who contributed to Edith's good health and happiness.
Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. To leave a condolence online please visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020